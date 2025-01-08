Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 390 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $138.94 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.85.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $657,462.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,669.44. This represents a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $104,625.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,513.60. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,855 shares of company stock worth $8,475,575. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

