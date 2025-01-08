CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 180.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.