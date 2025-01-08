Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Okta by 122.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 62.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,870,000 after buying an additional 200,770 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 56.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 184,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -241.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $19,180,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $10,603,449.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,862.96. This represents a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 607,129 shares of company stock valued at $47,937,652 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Okta from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Okta from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.45.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

