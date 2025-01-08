Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $11.77. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 13,410 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nortech Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.95% of Nortech Systems worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

