Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $3.99. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 354,467 shares traded.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $41,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

