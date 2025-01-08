Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $11.39. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 143,815 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
