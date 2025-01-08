Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.22 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.26). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 20.65 ($0.26), with a volume of 254,868 shares trading hands.
Ilika Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £35.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 15.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.22.
Ilika Company Profile
Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires.
