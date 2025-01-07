Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 6,256 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 6,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $71,380.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,813.20. This trade represents a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, K Charles Janac sold 58,212 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $601,329.96.

On Thursday, December 26th, K Charles Janac sold 60,584 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $631,285.28.

On Tuesday, December 17th, K Charles Janac sold 14,180 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $141,941.80.

On Thursday, December 12th, K Charles Janac sold 17,856 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $180,702.72.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,242 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $10,656.36.

Arteris Stock Performance

Arteris stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arteris

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. State Street Corp grew its position in Arteris by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the second quarter worth about $580,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.