Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) CFO Mark W. Haushill Sells 1,630 Shares

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $79,967.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,682,197.26. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 3.0 %

SKWD stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $55.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

