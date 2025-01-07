Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CTO Michael Skynner Sells 3,287 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CTO Michael Skynner sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $46,313.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 124,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,431.22. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 69.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

