Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CAO Travis Alvin Thompson Sells 1,750 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $24,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,023.19. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Travis Alvin Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Travis Alvin Thompson sold 2,686 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $40,290.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Travis Alvin Thompson sold 6,256 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $157,088.16.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.92. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $10,028,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 60,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

