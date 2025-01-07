Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 14,387 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 14,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $160,415.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,028.20. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.17. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

