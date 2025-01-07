Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Vice Chairman Dean Allara Sells 10,438 Shares of Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Dean Allara sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $86,531.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 683,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,093.74. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dean Allara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Dean Allara sold 10,877 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $90,387.87.

NYSE BRDG opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 206.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Bridge Investment Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $101.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRDG shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Quarry LP increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

