Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) General Counsel Leslie Shaunty Sells 457 Shares

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Leslie Shaunty sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $21,812.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,445.23. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Leslie Shaunty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Leslie Shaunty sold 344 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $16,192.08.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SKWD opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $55.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

SKWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

