Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) EVP Sandip A. Kapadia Sells 908 Shares of Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) EVP Sandip A. Kapadia sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $42,657.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $487,229.58. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SKWD opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKWD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

