Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 666.80 ($8.34) and traded as low as GBX 636 ($7.96). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 642 ($8.03), with a volume of 4,495 shares.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of £250.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 666.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 643.19.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. It also operates biogas plants that generates and sells surplus electricity to the national grid.

Further Reading

