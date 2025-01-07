ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 7,188 shares traded.
ARC Group Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile
ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.
