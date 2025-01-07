Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.63 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 35.60 ($0.45). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 343,562 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Gaming Realms Price Performance

Gaming Realms Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,846.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.41.

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

