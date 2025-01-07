Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as low as $4.45. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 8,296 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Evoke Pharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.42% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.