Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as low as $4.45. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 8,296 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Evoke Pharma

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.42% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.