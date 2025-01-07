Thalassa (LON:THAL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.03 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 23.06 ($0.29). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 23.06 ($0.29), with a volume of 563 shares trading hands.

Thalassa Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2,306.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Thalassa Company Profile

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It engages in the research and development of autonomous underwater vehicles. Thalassa Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

