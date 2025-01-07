Information Services (TSE:ISV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.49 and traded as low as C$26.30. Information Services shares last traded at C$26.61, with a volume of 3,345 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.30. The company has a market cap of C$482.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.40 million. Information Services had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Co. will post 2.2194553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

