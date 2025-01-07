REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

REGI U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGUS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. REGI U.S. shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 64,492 shares trading hands.
REGI U.S. Stock Performance
About REGI U.S.
REGI U.S., Inc, through its subsidiary RadMax Technologies, Inc, designs, develops, and builds axial vane type rotary devices for civilian, commercial, and government applications. It offers RadMax compressed gas expander, a positive-displacement gas expander that captures kinetic and pressure-volume energy and converts it to rotational power in compressed gas expansion applications.
