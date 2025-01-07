Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40,667.49 and traded as high as $42,452.00. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $42,354.50, with a volume of 68,247 shares changing hands.

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40,667.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38,255.33.

