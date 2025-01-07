Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and traded as high as $15.80. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 42,335 shares.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 72,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $97,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

