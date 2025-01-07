Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and traded as high as $15.80. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 42,335 shares.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%.
Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.