QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and traded as high as $34.18. QNB shares last traded at $34.18, with a volume of 974 shares trading hands.

QNB Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $126.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.50.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter.

QNB Dividend Announcement

QNB Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. QNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

