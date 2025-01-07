Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and traded as low as $3.22. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 376,721 shares changing hands.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.