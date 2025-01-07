DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and traded as low as $11.23. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 25,768 shares traded.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
