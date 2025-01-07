Velan (TSE:VLN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.11 and traded as low as C$10.91. Velan shares last traded at C$11.05, with a volume of 19,008 shares trading hands.

Velan Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$66.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.12 million during the quarter. Velan had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

