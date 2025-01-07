SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and traded as low as $20.48. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 34,147 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $141.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 325.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

