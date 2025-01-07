iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and traded as low as $72.79. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $72.83, with a volume of 338,362 shares traded.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,982,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,454,000 after purchasing an additional 804,213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

