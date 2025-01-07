iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and traded as low as $72.79. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $72.83, with a volume of 338,362 shares traded.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.