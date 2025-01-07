CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and traded as low as $24.40. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 117,224 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $127.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell sold 2,278 shares of CF Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $62,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,541.04. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $621,211. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CF Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 51,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

Featured Stories

