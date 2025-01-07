Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.88 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.18). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 93.65 ($1.17), with a volume of 6,712 shares trading hands.

Kerry Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

