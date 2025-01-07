Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.99 ($4.40) and traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.75). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 374.65 ($4.69), with a volume of 36,363 shares changing hands.

ANP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Anpario from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 370 ($4.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £63.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,097.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

In other news, insider Karen Prior sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.75), for a total transaction of £53,200 ($66,558.24). 30.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

