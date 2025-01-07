Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.72. Kamada shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 45,913 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $381.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Kamada by 1,956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 726,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 690,842 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

