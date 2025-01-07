Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.97. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 3,003 shares trading hands.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Luke E. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,195.90. The trade was a 2.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Free Report ) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

