BRP (TSE:DOO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.73 and traded as high as C$76.48. BRP shares last traded at C$75.29, with a volume of 140,882 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$89.83.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOO

BRP Price Performance

BRP Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$70.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.