Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF) Director Kenneth Earl Macneill Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Earl Macneill purchased 1,000,000 shares of Wescan Goldfields stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.
Wescan Goldfields Stock Performance
WGF opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.14. Wescan Goldfields Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.06.
Wescan Goldfields Company Profile
