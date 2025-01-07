Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF) Director Kenneth Earl Macneill Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Earl Macneill purchased 1,000,000 shares of Wescan Goldfields stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

Wescan Goldfields Stock Performance

WGF opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.14. Wescan Goldfields Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.06.

Wescan Goldfields Company Profile

Wescan Goldfields Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on acquisition and exploration of properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Jojay Gold property consisting of five claim blocks covering approximately an area of 1,496 hectares located in the northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Munro Lake Gold property consists of mineral dispositions covering 2,489 hectares located in the La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Fork Lake/Jasper/Tamar Gold property consisting of mineral dispositions covering 6,513 hectares located in the La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

