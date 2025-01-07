SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Major Shareholder Robert G/ Brown Sells 9,000 Shares

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $17,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,467,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,365.76. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert G/ Brown sold 11,000 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $21,120.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Robert G/ Brown sold 21,221 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $51,991.45.

On Thursday, October 24th, Robert G/ Brown sold 3,839 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $9,290.38.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Robert G/ Brown sold 43,834 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $106,078.28.

On Friday, October 18th, Robert G/ Brown sold 162,454 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $389,889.60.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Robert G/ Brown sold 800 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $1,936.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Robert G/ Brown sold 2,100 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $5,082.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Robert G/ Brown sold 94,900 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $230,607.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert G/ Brown sold 1,975 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $4,799.25.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPAR Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SPAR Group by 199.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 82,029 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 3,205,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 64,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

