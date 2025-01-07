SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Major Shareholder Robert G/ Brown Sells 9,000 Shares

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $17,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,467,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,365.76. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert G/ Brown sold 11,000 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $21,120.00.
- On Monday, October 28th, Robert G/ Brown sold 21,221 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $51,991.45.
- On Thursday, October 24th, Robert G/ Brown sold 3,839 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $9,290.38.
- On Tuesday, October 22nd, Robert G/ Brown sold 43,834 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $106,078.28.
- On Friday, October 18th, Robert G/ Brown sold 162,454 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $389,889.60.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Robert G/ Brown sold 800 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $1,936.00.
- On Monday, October 14th, Robert G/ Brown sold 2,100 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $5,082.00.
- On Thursday, October 10th, Robert G/ Brown sold 94,900 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $230,607.00.
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert G/ Brown sold 1,975 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $4,799.25.
SPAR Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.
SPAR Group Company Profile
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.
