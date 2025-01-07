MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 2,581 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $604,186.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at $50,866,352.46. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $252.86 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.25.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.14.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

