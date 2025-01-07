Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

KVUE opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

