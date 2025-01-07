MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $291,442.05 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $291,442.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,507,623.58. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.85, for a total transaction of $1,339,250.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00.

MongoDB Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $252.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.25. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MongoDB from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MongoDB from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.