Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and traded as high as $30.40. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 113,871 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZURVY. UBS Group lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28.

(Get Free Report)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.