Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 963.85 ($12.06) and traded as high as GBX 965 ($12.07). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 955.70 ($11.96), with a volume of 128,829 shares changing hands.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,137.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 963.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,000.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grafton Group

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,018 ($12.74), for a total transaction of £305,400 ($382,084.32). Company insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

Featured Stories

