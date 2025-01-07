Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.69. Urban One shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 35,859 shares changing hands.
Urban One Trading Up 12.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.04.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.39 million during the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Urban One
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Urban One
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.