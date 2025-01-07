Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.69. Urban One shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 35,859 shares changing hands.

Urban One Trading Up 12.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.39 million during the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Urban One

In related news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,086.94. The trade was a 31.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Kantor sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899.78. This represents a 97.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 509,210 shares of company stock valued at $510,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

