AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.63 and traded as high as C$1.71. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 17,856 shares trading hands.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.50.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

