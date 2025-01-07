Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and traded as high as $36.28. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 300 shares.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a market cap of $351.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.15 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.10%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

About Kansas City Life Insurance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

