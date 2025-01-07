DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,299.36 ($66.30) and traded as high as GBX 5,305 ($66.37). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,235 ($65.49), with a volume of 858,882 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,020 ($87.83) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCC
DCC Stock Down 0.2 %
DCC Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 66.19 ($0.83) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,969.70%.
About DCC
DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.