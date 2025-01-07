DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,299.36 ($66.30) and traded as high as GBX 5,305 ($66.37). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,235 ($65.49), with a volume of 858,882 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,020 ($87.83) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get DCC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCC

DCC Stock Down 0.2 %

DCC Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,583.33, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,299.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,331.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 66.19 ($0.83) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,969.70%.

About DCC

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.