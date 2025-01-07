Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.41 and traded as high as C$1.56. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 23,937 shares changing hands.
Zentek Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.77.
Zentek Company Profile
Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.
