Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sandeep Aujla Sells 109 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,804. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00.

Intuit Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $625.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $649.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.45. The company has a market cap of $174.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $557.29 and a one year high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $737.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 17.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

