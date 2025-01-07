Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 421.03 ($5.27) and traded as high as GBX 427.50 ($5.35). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 423 ($5.29), with a volume of 114,411 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 380 ($4.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OXB

Oxford Biomedica Trading Down 0.5 %

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £443.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 421.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 376.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.88.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.